Police Blotter: Feb. 18, 2023

A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.

091022-police-blotter-dwi.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 18, 2023 06:57 AM

Breezy Point Police Department

TRAFFIC ARRESTS: Report on Feb. 11 at 12:05 a.m. of a driver arrested for misdemeanor fourth-degree driving while impaired and open container on County Road 11 and Weavers Point Road.

Report on Feb. 11 at 11:10 p.m. of a driver arrested for third-degree driving while impaired, second-degree test refusal and possession of drug paraphernalia on Dove Street and Robin Lane.

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department

CRASHES: Report on Feb. 9 at 3:56 p.m. of a personal injury snowmobile crash on Crabtree Lane in Nisswa.

Report on Feb. 9 at 6:45 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 1 in Pine River.

Nisswa Police Department

BURGLARY: Report on Feb. 7 at 9:37 a.m. of a burglary on County Road 77.

CRASH: Report on Feb. 6 at 12:15 p.m. of a property damage hit-and-run crash on State Highway 371 and County Road 77.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Feb. 12 at 1 a.m. of a driver arrested for DWI on State Highway 371 and County Road 18.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

CRASH: Report on Feb. 11 at 12:28 p.m. of a property damage crash on Patriot Avenue.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

CRASHES: Report on Feb. 7 at 8:32 a.m. of a property damage crash on Murray Avenue in Pine River.

Report on Feb. 7 at 9:38 a.m. of a fatal crash on County Road 1 in Pequot Lakes.

Report on Feb. 7 at 7:31 p.m. of a personal injury crash on County Road 1 in Pine River.

Report on Feb. 10 at 7:29 p.m. of a property damage crash on 13th Avenue in Pequot Lakes.

