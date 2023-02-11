Police Blotter: Feb. 11, 2023

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department

CRASHES: Report on Feb. 2 at 3:16 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 11 in Pequot Lakes.

Report on Feb. 5 at 5:26 a.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 3 and County Road 127 in Merrifield.

Report on Feb. 5 at 4:28 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 36 in Crosslake.

Breezy Point Police Department

ADVERTISEMENT

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Report on Jan. 30 at 12:49 p.m. of a bobcat living in a building on County Road 11.

CRASH: Report on Feb. 4 at 5:21 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 11 and Nickel Road.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Feb. 1 at 9:56 p.m. of a driver arrested for third-degree DWI on Thrane Drive and County Road 4.

Nisswa Police Department

CRASHES: Report on Jan. 31 at 5:48 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and County Road 18.

Report on Feb. 4 at 9:34 p.m. of a personal injury crash on State Highway 371 and County Road 77.

Report on Feb. 5 at 5 p.m. of a personal injury crash on State Highway 371 and Northstar Lane.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

ADVERTISEMENT

CRASHES: Report on Jan. 31 at 8:21 a.m. of a property damage crash on Olson Street and Woodman Street.

Report on Feb. 1 at 5:55 p.m. of a property damage crash on Olson Street.

Report on Feb. 3 at 4:01 p.m. of a property damage crash on Olson Street.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

CRASHES: Report on Feb. 4 at 9:15 p.m. of a property damage crash on Hazel Street in Backus.

Report on Feb. 4 at 9:36 p.m. of a personal injury crash in Nisswa.