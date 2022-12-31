Police Blotter: Dec. 31, 2022

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department

CRASHES: Report on Dec. 21 at 1:36 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 18 in Nisswa.

Report on Dec. 23 at 4:22 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 136 and Shamrock Lane in Fifty Lakes.

Report on Dec. 23 at 7:23 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and Clark Lake Road in Nisswa.

Report on Dec. 24 at 12:44 p.m. of a personal injury crash on County Road 118 and Eagle View Trail in Nisswa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

CRASHES: Report on Dec. 20 at 11:21 a.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 107 in Lake Shore.

Report on Dec. 20 at 11:28 p.m. of a property damage crash car/deer crash on County Road 1 in Pine River.

FIRES: Report on Dec. 21 at 11:22 a.m. of a fire on Baby Lake Trail in Hackensack.

Report on Dec. 22 at 7:10 p.m. of a fire on Bobbys Circle in East Gull Lake.