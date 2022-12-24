Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, December 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Police Blotter: Dec. 24, 2022

A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.

122422-police-blotter.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
December 24, 2022 06:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department

CRASHES: Report on Dec. 15 at 5:35 a.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 1 and Park Lane in Emily.

Report on Dec. 15 at 9:26 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 3 in Merrifield. Driver was arrested for DWI.

FIRE: Report on Dec. 16 at 3:04 a.m. of a tree on fire on Manhattan Point Boulevard and South Landing in Crosslake.

IN-CUSTODY:
todd-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Todd County MN Jail In-Custody
Inmates in-custody in the Todd County jail in Long Prairie, Minnesota
November 25, 2022 12:10 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr
wadena-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Wadena County MN Jail In-Custody
Inmates in-custody in the Wadena County jail in Wadena, Minnesota
October 03, 2022 10:21 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr
crow-wing-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Crow Wing County MN Jail In-Custody
Inmates in-custody in the Crow Wing County jail in Brainerd, Minnesota
October 03, 2022 10:27 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr

Breezy Point Police Department

ADVERTISEMENT

CRASH: Report on Dec. 13 at 8:20 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 11 and Channel Road.

TRAFFIC ARRESTS: Report on Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. of a UTV rolled over on County Road 66 in Crosslake. Driver was arrested for misdemeanor fourth-degree DWI and open container.

Report on Dec. 17 at 1:50 a.m. of a snowmobile stuck in a ditch on County Road 11 and Weavers Point Road. Driver was arrested for misdemeanor fourth-degree DWI.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

CRASHES: Report on Dec. 15 at 5:44 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and County Road 29.

Report on Dec. 18 at 6:53 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 11.

FIRES: Report on Dec. 15 at 8:16 p.m. of a fire on West Lake Street.

Report on Dec. 17 at 4:09 p.m. of a skid steer on fire on Laura Rose Circle in Jenkins.

ADVERTISEMENT

IN-CUSTODY:
2019-beltrami-in-custody.jpg
News
Beltrami County MN Jail In-Custody
Inmates in-custody in the Beltrami County jail in Bemidji, Minnesota
September 26, 2022 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr
cass-county-in-custody-shutterstock.jpg
News
Cass County MN Jail In-Custody
Inmates in-custody in the Cass County jail in Walker, Minnesota or the Crow Wing County jail in Brainerd, MN
October 03, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr
hubbard-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Hubbard County MN Jail In-Custody
Inmates in-custody in the Hubbard County jail in Park Rapids, Minnesota
November 25, 2022 11:58 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

CRASH: Report on Dec. 11 at 6:58 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on 36th Avenue in Hackensack.

CRIMINAL SEXUAL CONDUCT: Report on Dec. 15 at 11:39 a.m. of criminal sexual conduct on South Town Drive in Pine River.

Read more of 'Police Blotter'
121722-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Dec. 17, 2022
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
December 17, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
121022-police-blotter-car-ditch.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Dec. 10, 2022
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties
December 10, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
010122-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Nov. 30, 2022
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties
December 03, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PL-BLOTTER-0815.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Nov. 26, 2022
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
November 26, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
010122-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Nov. 19, 2022
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
November 19, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
111222-police-blotter-car-deer.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Nov. 12, 2022
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
November 12, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
night-crash-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Nov. 5, 2022
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
November 05, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Local
Local man charged with murder
Michael Lee LaFlex is charged with second degree murder in the killing of his daughter's boyfriend.
November 01, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report

Related Topics: POLICE BLOTTERCRIME AND COURTSPEQUOT LAKES POLICE DEPARTMENTBREEZY POINTNISSWA POLICE DEPARTMENTCROW WING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICECASS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
What to read next
letters-to-santa-4-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Crosslake Community School second graders write letters to Santa
Students in Abigayle Swenson's class share thoughts with Santa
December 24, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Hackensack Auxiliary.jpg
Local
Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary gives gifts to veterans
More than 200 gifts were delivered
December 24, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Dec. 15-20, 2022, e-paper archives for Echo Journal.png
Local
E-paper highlights: Dec. 15-21, 2022, e-edition headlines in the Echo Journal
Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com
December 24, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
122422-firearms-training-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes firearm safety begins in February
Students must attend all seven class sessions.
December 24, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal