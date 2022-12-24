Police Blotter: Dec. 24, 2022

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department

CRASHES: Report on Dec. 15 at 5:35 a.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 1 and Park Lane in Emily.

Report on Dec. 15 at 9:26 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 3 in Merrifield. Driver was arrested for DWI.

FIRE: Report on Dec. 16 at 3:04 a.m. of a tree on fire on Manhattan Point Boulevard and South Landing in Crosslake.

Breezy Point Police Department

CRASH: Report on Dec. 13 at 8:20 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 11 and Channel Road.

TRAFFIC ARRESTS: Report on Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. of a UTV rolled over on County Road 66 in Crosslake. Driver was arrested for misdemeanor fourth-degree DWI and open container.

Report on Dec. 17 at 1:50 a.m. of a snowmobile stuck in a ditch on County Road 11 and Weavers Point Road. Driver was arrested for misdemeanor fourth-degree DWI.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

CRASHES: Report on Dec. 15 at 5:44 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and County Road 29.

Report on Dec. 18 at 6:53 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 11.

FIRES: Report on Dec. 15 at 8:16 p.m. of a fire on West Lake Street.

Report on Dec. 17 at 4:09 p.m. of a skid steer on fire on Laura Rose Circle in Jenkins.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

CRASH: Report on Dec. 11 at 6:58 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on 36th Avenue in Hackensack.

CRIMINAL SEXUAL CONDUCT: Report on Dec. 15 at 11:39 a.m. of criminal sexual conduct on South Town Drive in Pine River.