Police Blotter: Dec. 17, 2022

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department

CRASHES: Report on Dec. 9 at 7:06 a.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 13 and Clark Lake Road in Nisswa.

Report on Dec. 9 at 11:21 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 1 and Birchwood Drive in Emily.

Breezy Point Police Department

CRASHES: Report on Dec. 6 at 10:21 a.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 11 and County Road 39.

Report on Dec. 8 at 8:19 p.m. of a property damage crash on Ski Chalet Drive.

Report on Dec. 9 at 1:01 p.m. of a property damage crash on North Lakeview Drive.

Report on Dec. 10 at 1:19 p.m. of a personal injury crash on County Road 11 and Timberlane Point.

THEFTS: Report on Dec. 6 at 1:46 p.m. of a theft on County Road 11.

Report on Dec. 11 at 11:27 p.m. of a theft on North Lakeview Drive.

TRAFFIC ARRESTS: Report on Dec. 8 at 10:06 p.m. of a driver arrested for misdemeanor fourth-degree DWI on County Road 11 and Autumn Lane.

Report on Dec. 12 at 10:17 p.m. of a controlled substance DWI on State Highway 371 and Paul Bunyan Trail Drive in Jenkins.

Nisswa Police Department

CRASH: Report on Dec. 7 at 7:07 a.m. of a property damage crash on Nashway Road.

THEFT: Report on Dec. 8 at 8:35 a.m. of a theft on County Road 77.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Dec. 9 at 10:14 a.m. of an adult male arrested for fifth-degree possession on State Highway 371 and Tall Timbers Road.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

BURGLARIES: Report on Dec. 6 at 2:53 p.m. of a burglary on Kendall Circle in Jenkins.

CRASH: Report on Dec. 10 at 6:55 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 15 and White Pine Knoll in Jenkins.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Dec. 10 at 2:25 a.m. of a DWI arrest on Patriot Avenue in Lake Street.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

CRASHES: Report on Dec. 6 at 3:44 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 in Pine River.

Report on Dec. 9 at 6:49 a.m. of a property damage crash on Interlachen Road in Lake Shore.

Report on Dec. 10 at 8:58 a.m. of a property damage crash in Backus.

CRIMINAL SEXUAL CONDUCT: Report on Dec. 9 at 11:55 a.m. of criminal sexual conduct on Sixth Street in Backus.

DUI: Report on Dec. 4 at 11:01 p.m. of a DUI on Barclay Avenue in Pine River.