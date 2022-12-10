Police Blotter: Dec. 10, 2022
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties
Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department
THEFTS: Report on Nov. 30 at 7:26 a.m. of a theft of a trailer on County Road 3 in Merrifield.
Report on Dec. 1 at 4:37 p.m. of a wallet theft on Crystal Lake Road in Merrifield.
Report on Dec. 2 at 2:48 p.m. of a theft on County Road 3 in Fifty Lakes.
Breezy Point Police Department
CRASHES: Report on Nov. 28 at 5:49 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 4.
Report on Nov. 28 at 8:06 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 4 and Bayview Lane.
Report on Dec. 1 at 7:17 a.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 11 and County Road 39.
Report on Dec. 4 at 10:19 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 11 and Wildwood Court.
Pequot Lakes Police Department
CRASH: Report on Nov. 30 at 12:41 p.m. of a property damage hit-and-run crash on Main Street.
THEFT: Report on Nov. 29 at 10:32 a.m. of a theft on County Road 107.
Nisswa Police Department
HAZARD IN ROAD: Report on Nov. 30 at 4:29 p.m. of a ladder in the roadway on State Highway 371 and Hole In The Day Drive.
Cass County Sheriff’s Department
CRASH: Report on Dec. 1 at 5:14 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 1 in Pequot Lakes.
TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Dec. 3 at 12:34 p.m. of a DUI on First Street and Barclay Avenue in Pine River.