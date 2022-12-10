Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Police Blotter: Dec. 10, 2022

A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties

121022-police-blotter-car-ditch.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
December 10, 2022 06:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department

THEFTS: Report on Nov. 30 at 7:26 a.m. of a theft of a trailer on County Road 3 in Merrifield.

Report on Dec. 1 at 4:37 p.m. of a wallet theft on Crystal Lake Road in Merrifield.

Report on Dec. 2 at 2:48 p.m. of a theft on County Road 3 in Fifty Lakes.

Breezy Point Police Department

ADVERTISEMENT

CRASHES: Report on Nov. 28 at 5:49 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 4.

Report on Nov. 28 at 8:06 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 4 and Bayview Lane.

IN-CUSTODY:
todd-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Todd County MN Jail In-Custody
Inmates in-custody in the Todd County jail in Long Prairie, Minnesota
November 25, 2022 12:10 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr
wadena-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Wadena County MN Jail In-Custody
Inmates in-custody in the Wadena County jail in Wadena, Minnesota
October 03, 2022 10:21 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr
crow-wing-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Crow Wing County MN Jail In-Custody
Inmates in-custody in the Crow Wing County jail in Brainerd, Minnesota
October 03, 2022 10:27 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr

Report on Dec. 1 at 7:17 a.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 11 and County Road 39.

Report on Dec. 4 at 10:19 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 11 and Wildwood Court.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

CRASH: Report on Nov. 30 at 12:41 p.m. of a property damage hit-and-run crash on Main Street.

IN-CUSTODY:
2019-beltrami-in-custody.jpg
News
Beltrami County MN Jail In-Custody
Inmates in-custody in the Beltrami County jail in Bemidji, Minnesota
September 26, 2022 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr
cass-county-in-custody-shutterstock.jpg
News
Cass County MN Jail In-Custody
Inmates in-custody in the Cass County jail in Walker, Minnesota or the Crow Wing County jail in Brainerd, MN
October 03, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr
hubbard-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Hubbard County MN Jail In-Custody
Inmates in-custody in the Hubbard County jail in Park Rapids, Minnesota
November 25, 2022 11:58 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr

THEFT: Report on Nov. 29 at 10:32 a.m. of a theft on County Road 107.

Nisswa Police Department

ADVERTISEMENT

HAZARD IN ROAD: Report on Nov. 30 at 4:29 p.m. of a ladder in the roadway on State Highway 371 and Hole In The Day Drive.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

CRASH: Report on Dec. 1 at 5:14 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 1 in Pequot Lakes.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Dec. 3 at 12:34 p.m. of a DUI on First Street and Barclay Avenue in Pine River.

Read more of 'Police Blotter'
121722-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Dec. 17, 2022
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
December 17, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
010122-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Nov. 30, 2022
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties
December 03, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PL-BLOTTER-0815.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Nov. 26, 2022
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
November 26, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
010122-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Nov. 19, 2022
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
November 19, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
111222-police-blotter-car-deer.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Nov. 12, 2022
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
November 12, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
night-crash-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Nov. 5, 2022
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
November 05, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Local
Local man charged with murder
Michael Lee LaFlex is charged with second degree murder in the killing of his daughter's boyfriend.
November 01, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
110621-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Oct. 29, 2022
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
October 29, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Related Topics: POLICE BLOTTERCRIMECRIME AND COURTSPEQUOT LAKES POLICE DEPARTMENTBREEZY POINTNISSWA POLICE DEPARTMENTCROW WING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICECASS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What to read next
letters-to-santa-3-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus Elementary School second graders write letters to Santa
Jordan Ackerman's, Robbi Gregory's and April Rice's classes share thoughts with Santa
December 23, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Christmas for Kids Nisswa wrapping2.jpg
Local
Christmas for Kids helps 44 families from Nisswa to Jenkins
Organization collects, wraps and delivers gifts for 131 children
December 23, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Postoffice2.jpg
Local
Mail delivery challenges increase during holiday season
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
Weather wind snow impacts for Crow Wing and Cass.png
Local
Christmas travelers - beware of wind and whiteout conditions across Minnesota and Wisconsin
Cass and Crow Wing counties are under winter weather advisory through 6 a.m. Saturday
December 23, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal