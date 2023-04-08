50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
News Local

Police Blotter: April 8, 2023

A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.

022622-police-blotter.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Today at 5:57 AM

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department

CRASHES: Report on March 27 at 11:29 a.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 19 and County Road 3 in Merrifield.

Report on March 29 at 10:56 p.m. of a personal injury crash on County Road 109 and Weisman Road in Merrifield.

Report on March 30 at 8:49 a.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 1 and Westman Bay Road in Fifty Lakes.

Report on March 30 at 10:02 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 18 in Nisswa.

Report on April 1 at 7:04 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 1 and Old Grade Trail in Manhattan Beach.

Report on April 3 at 10:41 p.m. of a personal injury crash on Strawberry Lake Road in Pequot Lakes. Driver was arrested for DWI.

FIRES: Report on March 27 at 7:54 p.m. of a fire on County Road 3 in Merrifield.

IN-CUSTODY:

Report on March 30 at 4:17 p.m. of a fire on County Road 3 in Merrifield.

THEFT: Report on March 27 at 9:16 a.m. of the theft of two dogs on State Highway 6 in Emily.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on March 30 at 11:23 p.m. of a DWI arrest on County Road 4 in Nisswa.

Breezy Point Police Department

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on March 30 at 5:07 p.m. of a driver arrested for driving after cancellation on County Road 3 and Fawn Lake Road in Crosslake.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

CRASH: Report on March 27 at 7:29 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 84 in Pine River.

IN-CUSTODY:

