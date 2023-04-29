99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Police Blotter: April 29, 2023

A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.

Today at 5:57 AM

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on April 22 at 8:19 p.m. of a driver arrested for DWI on County Road 66 in Manhattan Beach.

IN-CUSTODY:

Breezy Point Police Department

CRASH: Report on April 20 at 4 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 11 and County Road 4.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on April 22 at 11:06 p.m. of a driver arrested for third-degree DWI and test refusal on Wren Drive.

Nisswa Police Department

TRAFFIC ARRESTS: Report on April 19 at 1:19 p.m. of a traffic arrest on Hazelwood Drive.

Report on April 22 at 4:11 p.m. of a traffic arrest on State Highway 371 and Hole In The Day Drive.

IN-CUSTODY:

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

STOP ARM VIOLATION: Report on April 20 at 7:29 a.m. of a school bus stop arm violation on State Highway 371 in Backus.

