Police Blotter: April 29, 2023
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department
TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on April 22 at 8:19 p.m. of a driver arrested for DWI on County Road 66 in Manhattan Beach.
Breezy Point Police Department
CRASH: Report on April 20 at 4 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 11 and County Road 4.
TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on April 22 at 11:06 p.m. of a driver arrested for third-degree DWI and test refusal on Wren Drive.
Nisswa Police Department
TRAFFIC ARRESTS: Report on April 19 at 1:19 p.m. of a traffic arrest on Hazelwood Drive.
Report on April 22 at 4:11 p.m. of a traffic arrest on State Highway 371 and Hole In The Day Drive.
Cass County Sheriff’s Department
STOP ARM VIOLATION: Report on April 20 at 7:29 a.m. of a school bus stop arm violation on State Highway 371 in Backus.
