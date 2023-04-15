99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Police Blotter: April 15, 2023

A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.

0316pl-blotter.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department

CRASH: Report on April 8 at 1:02 a.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on Silver Sands Road and County Road 145 in Jenkins.

IN-CUSTODY:

Breezy Point Police Department

HAZARD IN ROAD: Report on April 7 at 3:01 p.m. of a large amount of snow in the roadway causing a hazard on County Road 11 and Ranchette Drive.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

CRASH: Report on April 6 at 12:15 p.m. of a property damage crash on Lower Ten Mile Lake Road in Hackensack.

IN-CUSTODY:

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
