Police Blotter: April 1, 2023

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department

CRASHES: Report on March 21 at 6:40 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on Sorenson Lake Road in Merrifield.

Report on March 22 at 5:04 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 3 and Horseshoe Lake Road in Merrifield.

Report on March 24 at 7:06 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 13 in Nisswa.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

CRASH: Report on March 23 at 8:47 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 15 and Cemetery Road in Jenkins.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

CRASH: Report on March 24 at 10:35 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on State Highway 84 and County Road 44 in Pine River.

FIRE: Report on March 23 at 8:01 p.m. of a fire on Mill Street in Pine River.