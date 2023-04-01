Police Blotter: April 1, 2023
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department
CRASHES: Report on March 21 at 6:40 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on Sorenson Lake Road in Merrifield.
Report on March 22 at 5:04 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 3 and Horseshoe Lake Road in Merrifield.
Report on March 24 at 7:06 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 13 in Nisswa.
Pequot Lakes Police Department
CRASH: Report on March 23 at 8:47 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 15 and Cemetery Road in Jenkins.
Cass County Sheriff’s Department
CRASH: Report on March 24 at 10:35 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on State Highway 84 and County Road 44 in Pine River.
FIRE: Report on March 23 at 8:01 p.m. of a fire on Mill Street in Pine River.
