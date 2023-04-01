99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Police Blotter: April 1, 2023

A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.

010122-police-blotter.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department

CRASHES: Report on March 21 at 6:40 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on Sorenson Lake Road in Merrifield.

Report on March 22 at 5:04 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 3 and Horseshoe Lake Road in Merrifield.

IN-CUSTODY:

Report on March 24 at 7:06 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 13 in Nisswa.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

CRASH: Report on March 23 at 8:47 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 15 and Cemetery Road in Jenkins.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

CRASH: Report on March 24 at 10:35 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on State Highway 84 and County Road 44 in Pine River.

FIRE: Report on March 23 at 8:01 p.m. of a fire on Mill Street in Pine River.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
