Saturday, August 26

News Local

Police Blotter: Aug. 26, 2023

A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.

Today at 5:57 AM

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department

THEFTS: Report at 6:29 p.m. Aug. 19 of theft of or from a mailbox on Sunset Valley Road in Nisswa.

Report at 10:55 a.m. Aug. 20 of a theft of or from a mailbox on Garden View Road in Nisswa.

Report at 12:18 p.m. Aug. 13 of a theft at Whitetail Way in Pequot Lakes.

CRASHES: Report at 9:55 p.m. Aug. 18 of a car versus deer crash at County Road 4 and County Road 18.

Report at 10:58 a.m. Aug. 18 of an agency assist with Breezy Point Police Department in a vehicle crash on County Road 11.

Report at 7:13 a.m. Aug. 16 of a car versus deer crash on Highway 371 and Olson Road.

Report at 11:49 p.m. Aug. 11 of a boating property damage crash in Nisswa.

Report at 11:53 a.m. Aug. 12 of a boat that crashed into a lift in Crosslake.

FOUND PROPERTY: Report at 7:45 p.m. Aug. 11 of a found money clip on Crystal Lake Road. It was returned to the owner.

PROPERTY DAMAGE: Report at 9:13 p.m. Aug. 10 of a disturbance. A subject was arrested for damage to property on County Road 13.

Report at 8:09 a.m. Aug. 12 of damage to a jail cell window in Brainerd.

Breezy Point Police Department

UNDERAGE: Report at 10:19 p.m. Aug. 19 of underage drinkers on the beach. Two were cited for underage consumption.

ARRESTS: Report at 1:26 a.m. Aug. 19 of a vehicle stopped on Highway 371 and County Road 77 for inoperable rear lamps. The driver was arrested for third-degree driving while impaired and additional charges.

Report at 8:19 p.m. Aug. 18 of a driver cited and arrested for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated and third-degree driving while intoxicated test refusal on County Road 4 and Piney Way.

CRASHES: Report at 1:25 a.m. Aug. 19 of an unoccupied car on the shoulder of County Road 4 outside of Nisswa. The car had front-end damage with deer hair stuck to the vehicle. Vehicle was likely related to a previously reported crash.

Report at 10:58 a.m. Aug. 18 of a property damage crash on County Road 11 of a tractor rolled over in the ditch. The driver of the truck hauling the tractor had swerved to miss a vehicle that had stopped abruptly for another vehicle making a lefthand turn.

PROPERTY DAMAGE: Report at 2:55 p.m. Aug. 16 of a driving complaint on County Road 4 and County Road 11. The driver was cited for fourth-degree damage to property and disorderly conduct.

Report at 10:40 a.m. Aug. 15 of overnight damage to a vehicle on Breezy Point Drive while parked in front of apartments. Paint was scraped from the driver's door past the rear wheel.

Nisswa Police Department

CRASH: Report at 2:08 p.m. Aug. 16 of a property damage crash on Lakers Lane in Nisswa.

