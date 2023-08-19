Police Blotter: Aug. 16, 2023

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department

THEFTS: Report at 10:26 a.m. Aug. 8 of a gas driveoff on Highway 6 in Emily.

Report at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6 of a theft from Milinda Shores Road in Crosslake.

CRASHES: Report at 6:36 p.m. Aug. 6 of a property damage crash on County Road 66 in Manhattan Beach.

Report at 2:11 p.m. Aug. 9 of a property damage crash at County Road 4 and Tranquil Road in Nisswa.

BURNING: Report at 8:39 p.m. Aug. 7 of a burning complaint at Crescent Drive in Nisswa.

MISSING: Report at 8:14 p.m. Aug. 9 of a missing person on the water; deputies responded.

Breezy Point Police Department

NOISE: Report at 10 p.m. Aug. 12 of loud music across the lake in Breezy Point. An officer went to the location and advised individuals to lower their volume to prevent disruption.

Report at 11:14 p.m. Aug. 12 of a second report of loud music from across the lake. Complainants said the music kept them awake and did not allow them to sleep with their windows open. Officer responded and found no music playing before receiving another complaint 20 minutes later. Officers checked again and found volume at a reasonable level. Officers spoke to the next door neighbor who said the sound level was not a disturbance. Officer then went across the lake to monitor the volume to find it at an acceptable level, but echoing across the lake.

Report at 10:22 p.m. Aug. 7 of loud music in a parking lot near Airport Road in Breezy Point. Officers advised multiple resort employees of the complaint and the subjects agreed to turn the music down.

SCAM: Report at 3:15 p.m. Aug. 12 of a complainant scammed on an internet dating site, losing a total of $5,500 sent via PayPal.

SUSPICIOUS: Report at 11:35 p.m. Aug. 10 on County Road 11 and Buschmann Road of two people trying to take sand from the road right of way. Subjects were warned not to do so.

CRASH: Report at 8:16 a.m. Aug. 9 of a collision with a squad and a deer on County Road 4 in Breezy Point.

ARREST: Report at 9:07 p.m. Aug. 7 of an officer requesting assistance during a standardized field sobriety test on County Road 3 and Southwest Horseshoe Lake Road in Crosslake. The driver was arrested for DWI.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

CRASH: Report at 7:17 a.m. Aug. 10 of a crash with injuries on 18th Street in Backus.

THEFT: Report at 4:49 p.m. Aug. 12 of a burglary on 24th Street Northwest in Pine River.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

TRAFFIC: Report at 8:45 p.m. Aug. 7 of a driver cited for driving after revocation on Highway 371 and Patriot Avenue. The officer informed the driver to find someone to pick him up.