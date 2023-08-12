Police Blotter: Aug. 12, 2023

Breezy Point Police Department

Report at 5:57 p.m. Aug. 6 of a subject stung by multiple wasps. The EMS officer treated the patient until they could be transported by ambulance.

ASSIST: Report at 3:07 a.m. Aug. 7 of subjects walking in the road on Highway 371 in Nisswa. A Breezy Point squad responded to find two intoxicated individuals who were transported to Baxter.

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office

CRASHES: Report at 3:14 p.m. July 28 of a crash on East Clark Lake Road near Nisswa. There were no injuries.

Report at 9:48 p.m. July 31 of a crash on County Road 16 with a deer. No injuries were reported.

Report at 2:10 p.m. July 31 of a dock on Cross Lake damaged by a watercraft that appeared to have struck the north side of the dock, leaving a smear of blue paint, damaging three dock sections and a swimming ladder. No witnesses or suspects at this time.

Report at 2:20 p.m. Aug. 2 of a personal injury crash on County Road 11 in Crosslake.

Reported at 9:41 p.m. Aug. 4 of a personal injury accident on County Road 1 in Emily.

ASSAULT: Report at 1:44 p.m. July 28 of an assault on County Road 13 near Nisswa. A female was struck with a fire poker. A male was arrested.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

CRASHES: Report at 1:17 p.m. July 31 of an accident with no injuries at Highway 371 and Barclay Avenue in Pine River.

Report at 4:15 p.m. July 31 of a property damage crash with no injuries on White Pine Avenue in Pine River.

THEFT: Report at 12:28 p.m. Aug. 2 of a gas driveoff on Front Street in Pine River.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

CRASHES: Report at 11:44 a.m. Aug. 5 on Main Street in Pequot Lakes of a traffic stop for improper seat belt use. Vehicle hit a mailbox with side mirror while pulling over, breaking the mirror glass and causing no visible damage to the mailbox. Motorist received a warning.

Report at 10:21 a.m. July 30 on Highway 371 and Patriot Avenue of a property damage crash.

TRAFFIC VIOLATION: Report at 10:25 p.m. Aug. 4 of a motorist cited on County Road 16 and Wild Acres Road for traveling at 107 mph in a 55 mph zone and driving recklessly. The motorist was also given a warning for having an expired driver's license.