Police Blotter: Aug. 12, 2023

A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.

081223-police-blotter-wasp-sting.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

Breezy Point Police Department

Report at 5:57 p.m. Aug. 6 of a subject stung by multiple wasps. The EMS officer treated the patient until they could be transported by ambulance.

ASSIST: Report at 3:07 a.m. Aug. 7 of subjects walking in the road on Highway 371 in Nisswa. A Breezy Point squad responded to find two intoxicated individuals who were transported to Baxter.

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office

CRASHES: Report at 3:14 p.m. July 28 of a crash on East Clark Lake Road near Nisswa. There were no injuries.

Report at 9:48 p.m. July 31 of a crash on County Road 16 with a deer. No injuries were reported.

IN-CUSTODY:

Report at 2:10 p.m. July 31 of a dock on Cross Lake damaged by a watercraft that appeared to have struck the north side of the dock, leaving a smear of blue paint, damaging three dock sections and a swimming ladder. No witnesses or suspects at this time.

Report at 2:20 p.m. Aug. 2 of a personal injury crash on County Road 11 in Crosslake.

Reported at 9:41 p.m. Aug. 4 of a personal injury accident on County Road 1 in Emily.

ASSAULT: Report at 1:44 p.m. July 28 of an assault on County Road 13 near Nisswa. A female was struck with a fire poker. A male was arrested.

IN-CUSTODY:

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

CRASHES: Report at 1:17 p.m. July 31 of an accident with no injuries at Highway 371 and Barclay Avenue in Pine River.

Report at 4:15 p.m. July 31 of a property damage crash with no injuries on White Pine Avenue in Pine River.

THEFT: Report at 12:28 p.m. Aug. 2 of a gas driveoff on Front Street in Pine River.

Read more of 'Police Blotter'

Pequot Lakes Police Department

CRASHES: Report at 11:44 a.m. Aug. 5 on Main Street in Pequot Lakes of a traffic stop for improper seat belt use. Vehicle hit a mailbox with side mirror while pulling over, breaking the mirror glass and causing no visible damage to the mailbox. Motorist received a warning.

Report at 10:21 a.m. July 30 on Highway 371 and Patriot Avenue of a property damage crash.

TRAFFIC VIOLATION: Report at 10:25 p.m. Aug. 4 of a motorist cited on County Road 16 and Wild Acres Road for traveling at 107 mph in a 55 mph zone and driving recklessly. The motorist was also given a warning for having an expired driver's license.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
