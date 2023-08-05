Police Blotter: Aug. 5, 2023

Breezy Point Police Department

FIRE: Report at 2:49 p.m. July 31 of a fire. Juveniles on Ranchette Drive and Belgian Drive in Breezy Point reported accidentally starting a fire while using fireworks in the woods. Pequot Lakes Fire Department and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources responded to extinguish the fire.

CRASH: Report at 9:31 p.m. July 28 of a personal injury crash at County Road 17 and Tulenchik Street in Pequot Lakes. The driver was treated for minor injuries.

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department

CRASH: Report at 10:30 p.m. July 25 of a crash on County Road 16 and Forest Knolls Road in Pequot Lakes.

Nisswa Police Department

ARREST: Report at 10:58 p.m. July 30 of a traffic arrest on St. Columbo Road for a vehicle pulled over for loud exhaust. The driver was arrested on a third-degree driving while intoxicated, driving after revocation and open container violations.

Report at 1:13 a.m. July 29 of a golf cart pulled over for no lights and failure to signal a turn. The driver was arrested for second-degree driving while intoxicated and second-degree refusal to cooperate.

DAMAGE: Report at 11:11 a.m. July 26 of a truck that rolled forward and made contact with a wooden fence in front of the historical society in Nisswa. Responding officer found no visible damage.

Report at 9:54 a.m. July 24 of damage to the Nisswa Park bathrooms. The doors were damaged and there were bike track markings left on the floor. Extra patrols were requested.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

CRASHES: Report at 3:17 p.m. July 23 of a crash on Front Street in Pine River. No injuries were reported.

Report at 9:17 p.m. July 23 of a crash with injuries on West Big Portage Road outside of Backus.

THEFT: Report at 2:05 p.m. July 24 of a burglary on 34th Avenue Northwest in Backus.