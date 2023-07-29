Police Blotter: July 29, 2023

Breezy Point Police Department

THEFTS: Report at 10:47 a.m. July 16 of a stolen vehicle. A suspect was arrested.

Report at 6:57 p.m. July 13 of a person using their medical alert device to report a theft by renters of paper plates and unpaid rent. The renters agreed to purchase new plates.

Report at 3:29 p.m. July 12 of a request for extra night patrols in response to theft of fuel from boats.

NOISE: Report at 9:28 p.m. July 14 of juveniles jumping off a bridge on Breezy Point Drive. They were told not to jump from the bridge.

Report at 11:30 p.m. July 12 of the sound of screaming at Hillside Pass in Breezy Point. Officers located a dog that appeared to be making high pitched howling sounds.

CRASHES: Report at 11:29 a.m. July 13 of a property damage crash on County Road 11 in Breezy Point.

Report at 12:43 p.m. July 11 of a side-by-side overturned on Shady Trail and Summer Drive. No injuries were reported.

Report at 2:23 p.m. July 23 of a golf cart crash on Doe Trail in Breezy Point.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report at 2:10 p.m. July 23 of a driver arrested on Buschmann Road for driving after revocation, no insurance and speed.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

FIRES: Report July 16 of a fire on First Avenue East in Backus.

Report July 18 of a fire on First Avenue East in Backus.

Report July 20 of a fire on Highway 84 in rural Pine River.

THEFTS: Report July 16 of shoplifting on Barclay Avenue West in Pine River.

Report July 21 of a gas driveoff on Highway 371 outside of Backus.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

TRAFFIC CITATIONS: Report at 8:35 p.m. July 23 on Highway 371 of a vehicle traveling too close to another.

Multiple reports July 21-23 of vehicles driving over the speed limit on Highway 371 and County Road 16, including two reports of vehicles traveling 90 mph on Highway 371 and another traveling 80 mph, all in a 65 mph zone.

VANDALISM: Report at 9:19 a.m. July 17 of vandalism on Government Drive in Pequot Lakes.