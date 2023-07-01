Police Blotter: July 1, 2023

Breezy Point Police Department

SUSPICIOUS PERSON

Report on June 24 at 8:32 p.m. on Ranchette Drive in Breezy Point of a juvenile male appearing to be taking photos of a property. The juvenile male was located and showed officers photos they had taken of themselves. They told officers they were there waiting for a Lyft driver.

Report on June 23 at 3:52 p.m. of six to seven juveniles on ATVs and a golf cart at Deer Path Lane near the chapel. Some had BB guns and told the reporting party they were out exploring. Officers were unable to locate the juveniles.

CRASHES

Report on June 25 at 5:03 p.m. on County Road 4 of a vehicle that struck another parked vehicle while backing out of a driveway.

PROPERTY DAMAGE

Report on June 25 at 1:46 p.m. of a vehicle damaged by a golf ball while traveling north on County Road 4. The complainant spoke to a subject at the golf course and then the clubhouse where the discussion escalated. Police took photos of the damage then located the subject and advised them to work with the complainant. A witness later called to say the subject refused to pay for damages.

IMPAIRED DRIVING

Report on June 24 at 12:04 a.m. of an arrest on County Road 4 and Red Oak Road in Pequot Lakes for fourth degree driving under the influence.

Nisswa Police Department

IMPAIRED DRIVING

Report on June 25 at 9:44 p.m. of an adult male arrested for second degree driving while intoxicated at County Road 77 in Nisswa.

Report on June 24 at 11:42 p.m. of an adult male arrested for second degree driving while intoxicated at County Road 77 and Nokomis Avenue in Nisswa.

Report on June 24 at 12:50 a.m. of an adult male arrested for fourth degree driving while intoxicated at County Road 77 and Nokomis Avenue in Nisswa.

TRAFFIC STOP

Report on June 25 at 11:19 a.m. of a traffic stop on County Road 77 and Nokomis Avenue in Nisswa for driving around a road barricade.

Five reports on June 24 and three reports on June 23 for traffic stops on County Road 77 and Nokomis Avenue in Nisswa for driving around a road barricade.

Report on June 23 at 10:41 p.m. of a vehicle traveling the wrong way on the roundabout on County Road 77 and Nokomis Avenue. The driver passed field tests.

CRASH

Report on June 23 at 3:11 p.m. of a property damage crash at Highway 371 and Northstar Lane. One vehicle attempted to make a U-turn to travel north on Highway 371 and pulled in front of a northbound vehicle. The turning vehicle sustained minor damage while the northbound vehicle sustained significant damage and was disabled. No injuries were reported. An adult male passenger was arrested for Anoka County warrants.

PROPERTY DAMAGE

Report on June 22 at 1 p.m. of damage to property at the community center in Nisswa.

THEFT

Report on June 19 at 4:03 p.m. of theft at Smiley Road in Nisswa.

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department

CRASHES

Report on June 20 at 3:41 a.m. of a vehicle crash involving a deer on State Highway 371 and County Road 77 in Nisswa.

Report on June 24 at 2:38 p.m. of a personal watercraft crash on Winnamakee Shores Road in Pequot Lakes. No injuries were reported.