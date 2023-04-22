99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Police Blotter: April 22, 2023

A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.

042223-police-blotter-grass-fire.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department

CRASHES: Report on April 12 at 10:01 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 137 in Nisswa.

Report on April 14 at 4:52 a.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 39 in Pequot Lakes.

IN-CUSTODY:

FIRE: Report on April 13 at 7:38 p.m. of a grass fire on Kego Lake Road and Deer Lane in Fifty Lakes.

Breezy Point Police Department

CRASH: Report on April 13 at 10:57 a.m. of a personal injury crash on County Road 11 in Crosslake.

THEFT: Report on April 12 at 10:14 a.m. of a theft on Breezy Point Drive.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on April 11 at 9:36 p.m. of a driver arrested for fourth-degree DWI on County Road 11 and County Road 4.

IN-CUSTODY:

Nisswa Police Department

CRASHES: Report on April 7 at 12:45 p.m. of a property damage crash on Smiley Road.

Report on April 8 at 11:55 a.m. of a property damage crash on Main Street.

TRAFFIC ARRESTS: Report on April 4 at 1:35 p.m. of a driver arrested for fourth-degree DWI on County Road 77.

Report on April 5 at 11:33 a.m. of a driver arrested for fifth-degree drug possession on Lost Lake Road.

Report on April 8 at 2:23 p.m. of a driver arrested for first-degree possession, fifth-degree possession, driving after revocation and possession of drug paraphernalia on State Highway 371 and Olson Road in Pequot Lakes.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

CRASHES: Report on April 10 at 2:30 p.m. of a property damage crash on Front Street in Pine River.

Report on April 12 at 9:54 a.m. of a property damage crash on Front Street in Pine River.

Report on April 14 at 9:13 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on Interlachen Road in Lake Shore.

FIRE: Report on April 14 at 4:58 p.m. of a fire on Birchwood Way in Lake Shore.

