Polar Plunge in Breezy Point raises $46,524 for Special Olympics Minnesota

Nearly 190 people plunge into Pelican Lake at Breezy Point Resort on March 4

Polar Plunge 2023_4999.JPG
Pequot Lakes teacher Erin Linehan takes the plunge into Pelican Lake on Saturday, March 4, 2023, as part of the Patriot Bobbers, who participated in the annual Polar Plunge on behalf of their Unified Patriots Special Olympics Team.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
March 09, 2023 11:33 AM

BREEZY POINT — With the temperature approaching 30 degrees at noon Saturday, March 4, nearly 190 people — many dressed in costumes — plunged into Pelican Lake at Breezy Point Resort in an annual fundraiser for Special Olympics Minnesota.

Polar Plunge 2023_4999.JPG
Community
klick! Photo Gallery: Polar Plunge 2023 in Breezy Point
Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on PineandLakes.com
March 06, 2023 10:32 PM

They raised $46,524, according to the Brainerd Polar Plunge website.

Polar Plunge 2023_4984.JPG
Breezy Point Police Sgt. Joe Garcia was the first to jump into Pelican Lake on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in the Polar Plunge to raise money for Special Olympics Minnesota.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Polar Plunge 2023_5052.JPG
Many Polar Plungers dressed in costume Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the annual event on Pelican Lake at Breezy Point Resort.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

In its 17-year history, the Brainerd plunge has raised over $1,285,729, the website says.

Last year, 242 plungers raised $67,049.

Polar Plunge 2023_4998.JPG
Pequot Lakes teacher Dave Christensen plunges with the Patriot Bobbers on behalf of their Unified Patriots Special Olympics Team on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Breezy Point Resort.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Polar Plunge 2023_5004.JPG
Sarah Johnson, a Pequot Lakes teacher, takes the plunge into Pelican Lake on Saturday, March 4, 2023, with the Patriot Bobbers on behalf of their Unified Patriots Special Olympics Team.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

