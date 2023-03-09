Polar Plunge in Breezy Point raises $46,524 for Special Olympics Minnesota

BREEZY POINT — With the temperature approaching 30 degrees at noon Saturday, March 4, nearly 190 people — many dressed in costumes — plunged into Pelican Lake at Breezy Point Resort in an annual fundraiser for Special Olympics Minnesota.

They raised $46,524, according to the Brainerd Polar Plunge website.

Breezy Point Police Sgt. Joe Garcia was the first to jump into Pelican Lake on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in the Polar Plunge to raise money for Special Olympics Minnesota. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Many Polar Plungers dressed in costume Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the annual event on Pelican Lake at Breezy Point Resort. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

In its 17-year history, the Brainerd plunge has raised over $1,285,729, the website says.

Read more 'Things To Do'





Last year, 242 plungers raised $67,049.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pequot Lakes teacher Dave Christensen plunges with the Patriot Bobbers on behalf of their Unified Patriots Special Olympics Team on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Breezy Point Resort. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal