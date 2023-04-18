Poetry sought for Minnesota Voices contest

WADENA — April 20 is the deadline for area poets to submit an original poem that may be selected for reading at "Minnesota Voices" from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 27, as part of National Poetry Month.

The panel will select 10 to 15 poems to be part of the online Zoom program. If circumstances permit, an in-person program will be at noon April 27.

The guidelines for submission are as follows:

Read more local area news





Only poems written by the poet will be considered.

The poem should have no more than 30 lines.

The poem may be in any form: rhymed, free verse, prose, rap, etc.

The poem may have been previously published.

Submissions should include name, address, email, the title of the poem, and the complete text of the poem.

The poets selected will be invited to read their poem at the April 27 program. Poets should indicate whether they will be available to read the poem online via Zoom or in person.

ADVERTISEMENT

Poets are not required to read the poem if selected. Instead, the poet may elect to have the poem read by a member of the panel.

Submissions will be printed in the annual booklet "Minnesota Voices 2023" produced by the Wadena County Historical Society.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Submissions must be postmarked or received via email by April 20 to be eligible. Poets selected will be notified by April 24.

Submit entries via email to 603wchs@arvig.net or by mail to Wadena County Historical Society, 603 Jefferson St. N, Wadena, MN 56482.

Poetry submissions reflecting nature, wildlife, ecology, environmental justice or stewardship will be eligible for inclusion on GreenIsland's Poetry Walk in Wadena. Selections are changed monthly.