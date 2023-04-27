99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Poet Kevin Young to present at Verse Like Water event

Young is an author of 13 books

longform-young-1509728087.jpg
Poet Kevin Young is the next poet at Verse Like Water at Central Lakes College on April 28, 2023.
Contributed / Central Lakes College
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 3:57 PM

BRAINERD — Verse Like Water, the visiting poet program of Central Lakes College, will present American poet Kevin Young at noon Friday, April 28, in the Chalberg Theatre on the CLC Brainerd campus.

The event is free and open to the public.

Read more 'Things To Do'

Young has written 13 books of prose and poetry and is widely acknowledged as being one of the finest poets in the country. As a southerner, Young loves to write about food, family, friends and how complex and challenging it is to be a Black man in contemporary America.

He is the poetry editor of New Yorker Magazine and director of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Verse Like Water is sponsored by the Minnesota Legacy Fund, the Minnesota State Arts Board, and Minnesota Public Radio.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Doug Miller Lake Shore MN.jpg
Local
Former Lake Shore council member, Nisswa business owner dies
April 27, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
ice out (1).JPG
Local
Ice-out may be late, expert says
April 27, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Quillan and Kim Roe
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs: Behind the Bluegrass with the Roe Family Singers at the Ripple Center in Aitkin
April 26, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
prm-2023-MN-Home.jpg
Exclusive
Lifestyle
Minnesota Home Magazine - 2023 Annual Issue
April 27, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Local
Emily police chief charged with theft from business
April 25, 2023 05:09 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: April 27, 2023
April 27, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
cass-county-in-custody-shutterstock.jpg
News
Cass County MN Jail In-Custody
April 13, 2023 10:03 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr