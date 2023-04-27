Poet Kevin Young to present at Verse Like Water event

BRAINERD — Verse Like Water, the visiting poet program of Central Lakes College, will present American poet Kevin Young at noon Friday, April 28, in the Chalberg Theatre on the CLC Brainerd campus.

The event is free and open to the public.

Young has written 13 books of prose and poetry and is widely acknowledged as being one of the finest poets in the country. As a southerner, Young loves to write about food, family, friends and how complex and challenging it is to be a Black man in contemporary America.

He is the poetry editor of New Yorker Magazine and director of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Verse Like Water is sponsored by the Minnesota Legacy Fund, the Minnesota State Arts Board, and Minnesota Public Radio.