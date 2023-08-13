Pine River-Backus School dedicated to sponsoring trap team

PINE RIVER — The Pine River-Backus School Board is closer to taking over the local trap shooting team, with coach placement and fees being among the primary concerns.

Details for a preliminary proposal were laid out via a handout at the Monday, Aug. 7, regular meeting. The handout describes the schedule as:

Team shoots on Sunday afternoons.

Two weeks of practice.

One reserve score week with a makeup for possible rainouts.

Five competition weeks.

One fun week.

State competition was June 12-20 in Alexandria.

Costs for the program could include:

22-25 boxes of ammunition at $80 for a case of 10 boxes. Ammo is ordered in December or January from Federal Ammunition.

Clay targets for $3 for a round of 25, approximately $30 per student for the season.

Eye and ear protection for students.

Ammo pouches either already owned by the trap team or students may bring their own.

Long-sleeved team jerseys at $16.

The total cost is approximately $306 per student. In the past, the team has done a gun raffle fundraiser and students have been charged $115 along with a $35 USA Clay Target League fee and $25 state fee.

There are no transportation costs due to the schedule and location of practice and events.

Board member Wanda Carlson said her biggest concern is figuring out fundraising and fees, since the district may not be able to hold the same types of fundraising as the team had before acquiring sponsorship.

Superintendent Jonathan Clark said the school district would need to determine where to place the head coach on the salary schedule. If the trap team becomes a school-sponsored program, students would need to follow PR-B eligibility policies regarding mid-quarter and end-of-year grade checks.

The team would also be able to be recognized as letter winners. The team may also qualify for opportunities for competition with schools within the conference.

The board presented the issue as no longer a question of if, but when and how the school district will take over the program.

"We want everyone to know we're going to make this work," said board member Dave Sheley. "We'll figure this out. There are still things to work out before we put it as an action item. We'll get there."

In other business Aug. 7, the board:



Accepted Alan Hulke's resignation as bus driver.

Approved hiring Rachel Allen as social studies teacher and Abigail Rister as elementary science teacher.

Hired Jordan Ackerman as junior high volleyball coach and Mike Shetka and Andrew Rudlang as fall robotics coaches.

Set fees for substitute workers, agreeing on $130 per day for teachers; $13 per hour for paras, cooks and clerical; $15.25 per hour for short hour cook staff; $13.50 per hour for custodial and short hour staff; $55 per run plus $500 incentive pay after 50 full routes or 100 half routes in the same year for substitute bus drivers.

Approved policies describing the board's use of consent agenda, alternative programs and field trips after the third reading of said programs.

Approved changes to policies to match mandatory policies passed down by the state, including policies on equal employment opportunities, student discipline, overdose medication, curriculum development, online instruction and more.

The board did not need to do multiple readings because the changes were passed down from the Department of Education and the district had no option to deny or change the policies.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.