99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Pinewood Cemetery in Crosslake to be cleaned

Remove items by May 14

EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 3:57 AM

CROSSLAKE — Pinewood Cemetery in Crosslake will be cleaned the week of May 15.

Items should be removed from the cemetery no later than Sunday, May 14.

Read more local area news

Items that are faded and torn that are not removed will be disposed of.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Crosslake City Council County Roads 3 and 66 improvement ideas.png
News
Crosslake City Council supports CSAHs 66-3 road project as proposed
May 12, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Free sandbox sand offered May 13 in Pequot Lakes
May 12, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Powerlinewidth.jpg
Local
New powerline corridor would cut through the lakes area
May 11, 2023 06:23 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A banner sign announcing the Cuyuna Rock Club show
Community
Cuyuna Rock Club agate and mineral show set May 13-14 in Brainerd
May 11, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
John Ward (1).JPG
Local
Former educator, legislator spreads acceptance at Nisswa, Pequot Lakes schools
May 12, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Lake Hubert anglers May 7, 2023.JPG
Community
Bait may be hard to find for Minnesota's fishing opener
May 11, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
prm-2023-echo-journal-kids-ad-design.jpg
Exclusive
Community
2023 Kids Ad Design Contest - Echo Journal
May 11, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Echo Journal / Brainerd Dispatch