News Local

Pine River's transit service to end

Program proved too expensive for riders or city

Pine-River-water-tower.jpg
Close-up of the newer Pine River city water tower.
Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Today at 7:57 AM

PINE RIVER — Pine River will no longer offer a transit service.

For 10 years Pine River has contracted with Brainerd & Crow Wing Public Transit to take over the city's Ride With Us Bus. Without the merger, the program would have ended in 2013. City Clerk Terri Dabill said the merger bought the program 10 more years.

Now that 10 years is coming to an end, Dabill said at the city council's Tuesday, June 13, regular meeting.

Brainerd City Engineer and Public Works Director Jessie Dehn attended the meeting to share results of a recent review of the transit service agreement with Pine River and Brainerd. Dehn said the service suffered significant hardship in 2022 and reviewed the program for feasible options going forward.

Read more Pine River City Council news

Dehn said that for the program to remain feasible in Pine River, either fares needed to increase to $20, or the city would need to contribute $25,000-$27,000 a year. The current fares are $1 one way and $2 round trip in town, or $2 one way, $4 round trip within three miles of city limits.

The council agreed to end the transit agreement. Dehn said there would be a 30-day notice before the service ends July 14. This notice, he said, would hopefully allow riders to find other means of transportation.

The Ride With Us Bus originally started in February of 1998.

There are options depending on the riders' needs, including Faith in Action for Cass County for transportation to medical appointments. Pine River Family Market also offers delivery of some groceries.

Council members Tony DeSanto and Brent Norman were absent July 13.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.

