Pine River's 150th celebration beats all expectations

PINE RIVER — Pine River's history proved a popular cause for celebration July 6-8 when hundreds flocked to events highlighting and applauding the 150 years since George Angus Barclay opened his trading post on a river in the middle of nowhere in Minnesota.

It feels very good. Everything went off very successfully, no big hitches anywhere, and the town was full of people. So it just feels good to have it finished, and feel that we actually accomplished what we set out to. Annette Houg

The 150th Celebration featured a variety show, theatrical production with script by Candace Simar, parade, pickle festival, kids games, school reunions and much more. Hundreds of tickets were sold for the variety show alone.

"People were very, very excited, and we already heard there's good feedback on the variety show," said organizer Annette Houg. "And the same with the parade. The town was full of people watching the parade."

Collin Swift shares historical anecdotes at the site of Pine River's original trading post on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Dan Determan / Echo Journal

The 150th Celebration had four parade grand marshals, including:

John Bueckers representing businesses.

representing businesses. Doc Cadwell as an honored citizen.

as an honored citizen. Howard Delk representing the school.

representing the school. Fred Wefelmeyer III in honor of the picklefest.

People enjoy the Wefelmeyer Picklefest on Friday, July 7, 2023, during the Pine River Sesquicentennial Celebration. They could buy a pickle for nickle. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Houg said 15 antique and classic vehicles, 14 floats and many businesses, marchers and emergency service groups turned out for the event, with some being selected for awards, including:

Best Color Guard : Pine River American Legion.

: Pine River American Legion. Best Business Float: Pine River Family Market.

Pine River Family Market. Best Float: Past Miss Pine River title holders.

There were 21 former Miss Pine River winners at the event riding the official Miss Pine River float.

The Pine River Historic Depot was open to the public and filled with historical photos and artifacts during the city's Sesquicentennial Celebration on Thursday, June 6, 2023. Dan Determan / Echo Journal

The parade was not the only competition for the event, as those who submitted photos for the official beard growing contest were also selected. Winners were:

Roman Aichele for the longest beard.

Aaron Kottschade for the fullest beard.

Howard Mekola for the shaggiest beard.

A big surprise was the popularity of the Wefelmeyer Picklefest, an event celebrating a lost piece of Pine River industry. Fred Wefelmeyer III and IV were both present as representatives of the family that once operated the business.

"The Wefelmeyer Picklefest more than exceeded the committee's expectations," wrote organizer Pat Johnson. "The exact number of visitors is very hard to estimate but we did serve over 600 pickles, some of the five food trucks sold out of food and we sold out of pickle passports. A total of 36 vendors attended the event."

The event was such a success, discussions are already in progress for possibly making the picklefest an annual event.

Turnout for virtually every event exceeded expectation.

"I think it was way above what we were expecting," Houg said. "Everything we had prepared for to have at the school, the number of bags we were handing out and name tags, I thought we had twice as many as we'd need and we ran out."

Organizers are now breathing a sigh of relief following the successful event.

Attendees at Pine River-Backus' all-school reunion observed Dick Rezanka's extensive collection of Tiger sports photos and memorabilia on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Dan Determan / Echo Journal

"It feels very good," Houg said. "Everything went off very successfully, no big hitches anywhere, and the town was full of people. So it just feels good to have it finished, and feel that we actually accomplished what we set out to."

