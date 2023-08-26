Pine River wellness fair promotes health

PINE RIVER — Pine River's first Community Cares Wellness Fair on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Cass County Fairgrounds in Pine River brought health and wellness services front and center for those who might need them.

This collaborative effort with the Pine River-Backus Family Center, Northern Pines Mental Health Center, Cass County Statewide Health Improvement Partnership, Happy Dancing Turtle and more gave attendees access to resources that could help them improve their health and wellness through healthy food, health screenings, mental health services, fitness businesses and groups, addiction services and legal assistance for seniors.

Baby chicks, goats and horses were on-site at the Community Cares Wellness Fair at the Cass County Fairgrounds in Pine River on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

Event organizers described the purpose of the event was to "showcase and highlight health and wellness resources available to all ages in our area and provide on-site, hands-on, screenings and other health and wellness related services.”

The event featured sign-ups for local fitness programs, Pedal Pine River and Beyond bicycling club, vision screenings through Sight Savers, The Justice Bus, Pine River-Backus Family Center and more.

