6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Pine River wellness fair promotes health

Booths at event help give attendees access to healthy foods, health services and legal services

Wellness fair eye check
Sight Savers provided vision screenings at the Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, Community Cares Wellness Fair at the Cass County Fairgrounds in Pine River.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Today at 1:57 PM

PINE RIVER — Pine River's first Community Cares Wellness Fair on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Cass County Fairgrounds in Pine River brought health and wellness services front and center for those who might need them.

This collaborative effort with the Pine River-Backus Family Center, Northern Pines Mental Health Center, Cass County Statewide Health Improvement Partnership, Happy Dancing Turtle and more gave attendees access to resources that could help them improve their health and wellness through healthy food, health screenings, mental health services, fitness businesses and groups, addiction services and legal assistance for seniors.

Wellness fair
Baby chicks, goats and horses were on-site at the Community Cares Wellness Fair at the Cass County Fairgrounds in Pine River on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

Event organizers described the purpose of the event was to "showcase and highlight health and wellness resources available to all ages in our area and provide on-site, hands-on, screenings and other health and wellness related services.”

The event featured sign-ups for local fitness programs, Pedal Pine River and Beyond bicycling club, vision screenings through Sight Savers, The Justice Bus, Pine River-Backus Family Center and more.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.

Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Travis Grimler began work at the Echo Journal Jan. 2 of 2013 while the publication was still split in two as the Pine River Journal and Lake Country Echo. He is a full time reporter/photographer/videographer for the paper and operates primarily out of the northern stretch of the coverage area (Hackensack to Jenkins).
What To Read Next
Depot painting 1.jpg
Local
Pine River Railway Depot history preserved with paint
2m ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Echo Journal e-paper archives Aug. 17-23, 2023.png
Local
E-paper highlights: Aug. 17-23, 2023
2h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pequot Lakes School Banner.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes superintendent receives ‘effective’ rating in annual review
7h ago
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
082623-police-blotter-mail-theft.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Aug. 26, 2023
9h ago
fcc-team-member-social-post-2-for-6-months-august-2023-pine-and-lakes.jpg
Local
Pine and Lakes Echo Journal running weeklong subscription sale: $2 for 6 months unlimited digital access
1d ago
EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
Local
Pine River business receives $10,000 revitalization grant
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
CroppedHeadshot.jfif
Columns
Finding my way back home
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Fraki