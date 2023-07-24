Pine River to inventory public water lines

PINE RIVER — In May, Minnesota legislators voted to create a $240 million fund to identify and manage lead water lines in public utilities.

As part of that program, the city of Pine River is required to do an inventory of its public water lines by Oct. 16.

The program also prepares cities to make plans to mitigate the issue of lead lines when found.

City Engineer Bryan Drown told the city council at its regular meeting Tuesday, July 11, that after reviews for recent work, he expects the city to have little to no lead service lines.

The city will know for sure after the inventory in October.

New park

Work on the city's new park is in progress. After the completion of the Norway Brook Dam project, the city purchased a property on the northeast side of the dam, which was used extensively to access the dam for the project.

From the start, the city had intended to develop the property as a new park space.

The land has been prepped with a concrete slab, plumbing for bathrooms and more. The slab will be the new home of the existing Lions shelter at Kater Park at the southeast corner of the dam.

The shelter was expected to be moved this week, July 17-21.

There will be more work, including the installation of a bathroom at the new park. A new shelter will be built at Kater Park. The city plan includes attached bathrooms and kitchen space for the new shelter.

In other business July 11, the council approved use of the fairgrounds for a Region I High School Rodeo on Aug. 26-27.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.