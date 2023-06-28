Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Pine River Summerfest festivities beat the rain

Annual parade and events miss the brunt of June 24 storms

parade candy
A parade is not a parade without candy. Floats at the Saturday, June 24, 2023, Pine River Summerfest Parade came prepared with the sweet stuff.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Today at 7:57 AM

PINE RIVER — Rain predictions appeared to have an impact on attendance at the annual Pine River Summerfest celebration, but the worst of the weather skipped town until just before the fireworks show at sunset Saturday, June 24.

Summerfest fireworks
Pine River Summerfest fireworks Saturday, June 24, 2023, were not deterred by a downpour that finally let loose just before the fireworks went airborne.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

Much of the day had a 50% chance of showers, though the amount of predicted rain was low. Even light showers held off, mercifully, until after the annual parade down Barclay Avenue.

IMG_5328.JPG
Realtor Dan Pflugshaupt, with Gallery of Homes in Pine River, gleefully tosses a handful of candy to awaiting children at the Saturday, June 24, 2023, Pine River Summerfest Parade.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

The second annual kayak races at the improved dam went as planned, as did inflatable games, a dunk tank and "bubble obstacle course" in town.

IMG_5777.JPG
One young girl leads another on the "Bubble Obstacle Course" hosted by Select Therapy after the parade at the June 24, 2023, Pine River Summerfest event.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

Pine River has an abundance of celebrations in 2023 with Summerfest and the Cass County Fair running simultaneously, followed by only one week of breathing room before the city's sesquicentennial celebration July 6-9.

While some groups committed to making an appearance at both the Summerfest Parade and the 150th Celebration parade, others skipped this year's Summerfest with a plan to make a big showing at the next celebration.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.

Travis Grimler began work at the Echo Journal Jan. 2 of 2013 while the publication was still split in two as the Pine River Journal and Lake Country Echo. He is a full time reporter/photographer/videographer for the paper and operates primarily out of the northern stretch of the coverage area (Hackensack to Jenkins).
