Pine River Summerfest festivities beat the rain
Annual parade and events miss the brunt of June 24 storms
PINE RIVER — Rain predictions appeared to have an impact on attendance at the annual Pine River Summerfest celebration, but the worst of the weather skipped town until just before the fireworks show at sunset Saturday, June 24.
Much of the day had a 50% chance of showers, though the amount of predicted rain was low. Even light showers held off, mercifully, until after the annual parade down Barclay Avenue.
The second annual kayak races at the improved dam went as planned, as did inflatable games, a dunk tank and "bubble obstacle course" in town.
Pine River has an abundance of celebrations in 2023 with Summerfest and the Cass County Fair running simultaneously, followed by only one week of breathing room before the city's sesquicentennial celebration July 6-9.
While some groups committed to making an appearance at both the Summerfest Parade and the 150th Celebration parade, others skipped this year's Summerfest with a plan to make a big showing at the next celebration.
ADVERTISEMENT
Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.
ADVERTISEMENT