Pine River State Bank donates over $7,000 in school supplies

Customers, staff and community band together to help students

Standing with school supplies that Pine River State Bank collected and donated in August 2023 to Pine River-Backus Schools are Lexy Jacobus, Morgan Johnson, Nikki Hulke, Heather Wolkenhauer, Sam Cavalier and Rick Aulie (Pine River-Backus Elementary School principal).
PINE RIVER — Pine River State Bank's 10th annual school supply drive collected over $7,000 worth of school supplies that were donated to Pine River-Backus, Foothills Christian Academy, Pequot Lakes, Crosslake, Remer, Crosby-Ironton and Pillager schools.

Funds were raised through donations from customers, community members and staff.

