Pine River sesquicentennial bags ready for Parade of Lights
Proceeds from bags will go to support July 6-8, 2023 150th celebration events
PINE RIVER — Pine River shoppers in town Saturday, Dec. 10, will be able to support the Pine River sesquecentennial celebration events July 6-8 by purchasing commemorative fundraising bags.
These reusable shopping bags, printed with a Pine River map and ads for local businesses, will provide funds for events during the summer celebration.
The bags will be available at various Pine River businesses.
