Pine River Seed Library to open March 7

Seeds are free to new and existing members

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 28, 2023 04:57 AM

PINE RIVER — The Pine River Seed Library will open for its sixth season Tuesday, March 7.

New seeds have been processed and packaged thanks to the volunteer staff. In addition to a variety of vegetable seeds from arugula to zucchini, flower seeds from local gardens will be available.

New this year will be culinary herbs.

Read more local area news

The seeds are free to those who complete the simple membership form as well as to members from previous years. However, the library asks that those who borrow seed return some seed from their garden in the fall.

The Seed Library provides resources and can give individualized suggestions for those who are new to seed saving. Some seeds are amazingly easy to save and require minimal effort. A class on seed saving will be offered at Balsam Moon Preserve in September.

The Seed Library will be staffed and open from noon to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Pine River Public Library, beginning March 7.

Beginning in April, appointments for those who are unable to come during posted hours will be available by calling Barb at 218-587-2326.

