News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Pine River Seed Library preparing for spring

Meeting scheduled Jan. 26

Seed Library photo Jan 2023.JPG
The Pine River Seed Library provides area growers a supply of locally compatible seeds at the Pine River Public Library. The seed library group will meet Jan. 26, 2023.
Contributed / Pine River Seed Library
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 25, 2023 01:01 PM
PINE RIVER — The Pine River Seed Library is getting ready to open at the Pine River Public Library.

The committee will meet soon to set up seed library hours and a schedule for volunteers. This year’s seed order has arrived, so the group will package seeds for the 2023 growing season.

Meetings are open to anyone who is interested.

Those wishing to participate with the packaging or be involved in staffing the library are invited to join the next meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Pine River Area Food Shelf.

Those unable to be at the meeting who would like to volunteer may call Barb at 218-587-2326.

The seed library is housed at the Pine River Public Library. Anyone may join by completing a short membership form. Once the form is complete, the seeds are available to borrow at no charge.

Seeds may have been donated by local gardeners or purchased from companies that specialize in growing in northern climates.

The seed library encourages borrowers to save seed to return to the library in the fall and provides guidance on how to do so.

