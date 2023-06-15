Pine River reader 'catches' 1,000 books before kindergarten

PINE RIVER — Pine River Public Library regular Tobias Walter “caught” 1,000 books in the Pine River Public Library’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten reading program.

Tobias, with the help of his parents, read 1,000 books to complete the program.

The Pine River Public Library started the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten reading program in April 2021. The program is also supported by Pine River Lions, Hackensack Lions and the Crow Wing Power Trust.

Each child is awarded a new book to add to their home library for every 100 books read and recorded. After reading 1,000 books, they receive a shirt and are added to the Wall of Fame at the library.

Any child from birth to starting kindergarten is eligible to join the 1,000 Books reading program. They may sign up at any time.

The library urges parents not to be discouraged by the number, saying reading 1,000 books really isn’t that difficult. If a family reads three books a day every day, that equals 1,095 books in a year.

Parents, guardians and family members may sign up children for the program by bringing them to the library.