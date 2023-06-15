Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Pine River reader 'catches' 1,000 books before kindergarten

Library program rewards young readers for reading progress before going into school

Tobias Walter.jpg
Tobias Walter completed the Pine River Public Library's 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten reading program in June 2023.
Contributed / Pine River Public Library
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 3:57 PM

PINE RIVER — Pine River Public Library regular Tobias Walter “caught” 1,000 books in the Pine River Public Library’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten reading program.

Tobias, with the help of his parents, read 1,000 books to complete the program.

The Pine River Public Library started the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten reading program in April 2021. The program is also supported by Pine River Lions, Hackensack Lions and the Crow Wing Power Trust.

Read more local area news

Each child is awarded a new book to add to their home library for every 100 books read and recorded. After reading 1,000 books, they receive a shirt and are added to the Wall of Fame at the library.

Any child from birth to starting kindergarten is eligible to join the 1,000 Books reading program. They may sign up at any time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

The library urges parents not to be discouraged by the number, saying reading 1,000 books really isn’t that difficult. If a family reads three books a day every day, that equals 1,095 books in a year.

Parents, guardians and family members may sign up children for the program by bringing them to the library.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
up-north-business-bites-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Business Bites: Fundraising goal reached for Pequot Lakes fireworks
June 15, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
061523-crosslake-3and11-roundabout.jpg
Local
Crosslake roundabout opens a month early at County Roads 3 and 11
June 15, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Community
'Fast Eddie's' Memorial Car Show set June 17 in Nisswa
June 15, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
logo-antique-snowmobile-club-america.jpg
Local
Antique Snowmobile Club to host summer meeting in Cuyuna area
June 15, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
up-north-business-bites-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Business Bites: Fundraising goal reached for Pequot Lakes fireworks
June 15, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
crow-wing-sheriff-reports-2023.jpg
Local
Crosslake woman found dead in waters of Cross Lake near her home
June 14, 2023 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal