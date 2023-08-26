6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Pine River Railway Depot history preserved with paint

Project concluded in early July

Depot painting 1.jpg
Northern Bedrock, of Duluth, repainted the historic 1895 Pine River Railway Depot, preserving its history for years to come starting June 27, 2023, and wrapping up in early July.
Contributed / Annette Houg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

PINE RIVER — Northern Bedrock of Duluth completed a painting project at the end of June with a crew of four who arrived to scrape and paint the Historic Railway Depot in Pine River.

The crew set up a campsite behind the depot building and Heritage Group North board members provided meals while the crew was in town.

depot painting 2.jpg
Northern Bedrock, of Duluth, repainted the historic 1895 Pine River Railway Depot, preserving its history for years to come starting June 27, 2023, and wrapping up in early July.
Contributed / Annette Houg

Heritage Group North welcomes any donations to defray the cost of the project. Donations may be sent to HGN, P.O. Box 266, Pine River, MN 56474.

Northern Bedrock was contacted for the restoration project after HGN completed a thorough search for any who could complete the specialty project with particular care to the preservation of the history of the building, which was built in 1895 with a 1913 addition.

The group had an opening June 27-July 5, which HGH immediately requested ahead of the city's 150th Celebration. The painting commenced after a May review of the project by Northern Bedrock.

Read more local area news

The depot was moved in 2009 and restored to 1913 vision. Since then, HGN has become a historic society for Pine River. Many donated photos, artifacts and displays are now available for the public to see. Displays are rotated as space allows.

The depot is open from 1-5 p.m. Fridays during the summer.

Sherwin Williams donated 12 gallons of architectural acrylic paint, matched to the 1913 paint.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
