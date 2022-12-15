Pine River Parade of Lights warms up the weekend

PINE RIVER — Those who attended Pine River's annual Parade of Lights events had to deal with mist-slicked sidewalks Saturday, Dec. 10, but they still came out to enjoy the titular parade and other activities.

Trussworthy Components in Pine River had perhaps the tallest of the floats during the Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, Parade of Lights in Pine River. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

The day included photos and lunch with Santa, a chance for children to stuff their stockings with goodies like a second chance at trunk or treat, a brief but dazzling parade and a bonfire and fireworks to wrap up the night.