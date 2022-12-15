Pine River Parade of Lights warms up the weekend
Annual event thrives in spite of icy conditions
PINE RIVER — Those who attended Pine River's annual Parade of Lights events had to deal with mist-slicked sidewalks Saturday, Dec. 10, but they still came out to enjoy the titular parade and other activities.
The day included photos and lunch with Santa, a chance for children to stuff their stockings with goodies like a second chance at trunk or treat, a brief but dazzling parade and a bonfire and fireworks to wrap up the night.
