Pine River Lions donate $400 to Pine River Area Food Shelf

March donation will go further due to annual promotion

food shelf.jpeg
Pine River Lion Cindy Miller presents a $400 check from the Lions club to LuAnn Gravelle, of the Pine River Area Food Shelf, during the annual Minnesota FoodShare Month on Friday, March 17, 2023. Donations go further during this monthlong food drive.
Contributed / Pine River Lions Club
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

PINE RIVER — In the midst of the March Minnesota FoodShare Month, when donations go further, the Pine River Lions Club donated $400 to the Pine River Area food shelf.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
