PINE RIVER — It turns out Pine River is home to two New Year's babies in 2023.

Courtney and Ryan Schrupp, of Pine River, welcomed their baby girl, Riverly Michelle, into the world at 2:19 a.m. Jan. 1. Riverly was the first baby of the new year born at Lakewood Health System in Staples.

In Crow Wing County, Millie June Huesmann was the county's first baby born in 2023. The daughter of Brooke Mower and Brad Huesmann, also of Pine River, was born at 3:19 p.m. Jan. 1 at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby.

Millie was 7 pounds, 15 ounces and 18.5 inches long. She is Mower's third child and Huesmann's first.

Riverly weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces, and measured 22 inches, a news release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Riverly was welcomed home by her siblings: Rylan, Reagan and Rylah.

Her delivering provider was Dr. Kaitlyn Schoeck.

To celebrate Riverly’s birth, the Lakewood Health System Foundation and Piecemakers Quilt Club of Staples presented gifts to the family in honor of the new year. The foundation gave a gift of $100 and a basket of goodies from The Shoppe, Lakewood’s gift shop.

Piecemakers Quilt Club gave a handmade baby quilt, prepared for the hospital's first baby of 2023.

At Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd, Hazel Mae Hanson was the hospital's first baby of the new year, born at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2. She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces, measuring 21 inches long.

Her parents are Rachel and Colton Hanson.