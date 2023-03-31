Pine River history, photos sought for 150th

PINE RIVER — Renee Geving and Cecilia McKeig with the Cass County Historical Society and authors of the book “Murder and Mayhem True Crime Accounts” will be at the Pine River Depot from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, April 2 collecting documents for a second edition of "Logsleds to Snowmobiles."

Geving and McKeig will be working in conjunction with Heritage Group North and Pine River's Sesquicentennial Committee gathering historical updates from businesses, families and organizations to produce a second edition history book. The "Logsleds to Snowmobiles" book was published during Pine River's Centennial in 1973. The second edition is being collected to give anyone who was in the 1973 book a chance to update the years from 1973 to 2023. Also, anyone who did not submit information to the first book is welcome to do so in the second edition.

Geving and McKeig with the Cass County Historical Society along with Heritage Group North will collect and scan photographs and documents on the at the Pine River Chamber Building. Photos will be scanned and given back to the person submitting them at that time. Handwritten or typewritten history will be kept and reformatted by the Cass County Historical Society.

Questions may be directed to Pat Johnson, Heritage Group Board Member at 218-851-0898 or via e-mail pjonly39@gmail.com

Those who miss the April 2 scanning date may also bring their documents from 1-4 p.m. on the following dates and locations:

