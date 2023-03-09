6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Pine River group to continue soil discussion

The Change Exchange will discuss the way animals and trees affect soil health

Happy-Turtle-Change-Exchange.jpg
Graphic from happydancingturtle.org/classes
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
March 09, 2023 03:57 PM

PINE RIVER — Change Exchange, a monthly online Zoom discussion group hosted by Happy Dancing Turtle in Pine River, will continue talking about soil from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14.

Resources and registration may be found at happydancingturtle.org/classes.

Read more local area news

Soil holds much more than the key of how to grow healthy food. The health of soil also plays a significant role in forestry and drought management. What are the challenges to and opportunities for supporting soil health?

Change Exchange focuses on complex topics around sustainability, examining problems as well as solutions. For the March discussion, the focus is on understanding the role of landscape and context in soil health.

Change Exchange will consider questions like, “How does the presence of trees or animals contribute to soil health?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Participants are invited to read, watch or listen to suggested resources and then come together for a lively discussion. Participants have the option of taking in a little or a lot of the background information or may just come willing to exchange ideas on the problems and solutions.

With headquarters in Pine River and a hub in the Driftless region, Happy Dancing Turtle is a nonprofit dedicated to growing good stewards of the planet by providing education, programs and experiences for youth and adults that inspire wonder and empower change.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Pine River-Backus Tiger Logo.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus School Knowledge Bowl teams take first and 16th
March 10, 2023 07:49 AM
 · 
By  Isaak Anderson
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
‘Spring Birds in Minnesota’ presentation set March 13 in Crosby
March 10, 2023 07:49 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
pequot-lakes-community-ed-logo.jpg
Local
Babysitting, Alzheimer's and backyard fruits are Pequot Lakes Community Education topics
March 09, 2023 04:57 PM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Pequot Lakes Jeanie Haurum with Jobey Tvedt March 6, 2023.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes eighth grader wins city flag design contest
March 09, 2023 07:37 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Snowmobilers.jpg
Northland Outdoors
The ‘3 Old Guys’ set off on 4,000-mile snowmobile journey from northern Minnesota to Alaska
March 06, 2023 09:23 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
prm-2023-crosslake-st-pats-cover.jpg
Exclusive
Community
2023 Crosslake St. Patrick's Day Celebration
March 09, 2023 09:29 AM
 · 
By  Echo Journal / Brainerd Dispatch
cass-county-in-custody-shutterstock.jpg
News
Cass County MN Jail In-Custody
March 03, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr