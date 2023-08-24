Pine River Farmers Market continues Fridays through September

PINE RIVER — Pine River Market Square continues offering produce, baked goods, locally raised meat and craft items through September.

With harvest well underway in most gardens, the 2:30-5:30 p.m. Friday farmers and crafters market next to the Pine River Depot in Pine River will be full of an abundance of fresh, nutritious foods every week until the end of September, with some indoor markets coming later in the season.

Among local seasonal produce, some Pine River Market Square vendors on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, also had perennial plants such as raspberries and rhubarb ready to plant ahead of the cold. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.