Pine River Farmers Market continues Fridays through September

Produce, baked goods and more available from local vendors

Pine River Farmers Market
Baked goods like pies are one decadent treat available from Pine River's Market Square farmers and crafters market Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, next to the Pine River Depot.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Today at 6:57 AM

PINE RIVER — Pine River Market Square continues offering produce, baked goods, locally raised meat and craft items through September.

With harvest well underway in most gardens, the 2:30-5:30 p.m. Friday farmers and crafters market next to the Pine River Depot in Pine River will be full of an abundance of fresh, nutritious foods every week until the end of September, with some indoor markets coming later in the season.

Pine River farmers market
Among local seasonal produce, some Pine River Market Square vendors on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, also had perennial plants such as raspberries and rhubarb ready to plant ahead of the cold.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

