Pine River discussion group to talk about fashion consumption Dec. 13

PINE RIVER — Happy Dancing Turtle's discussion group that examines complex topics about sustainable living will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Old Main building on the Pine River Happy Dancing Turtle campus, or online via Zoom.

Those who attend will read, watch and listen to content, then come together to discuss it. The discussion about fashion consumption will include the five billion to six billion pairs of jeans made every year and the 1,800 gallons of water it takes to produce a single pair of jeans.

Interested participants may register at happydancingturtle.org/classes to access materials for December's topic.

Participants may take as much or as little of the materials or may just come to exchange ideas on problems or solutions.

More information is available on the Happy Dancing Turtle webpage.

With headquarters in Pine River, Happy Dancing Turtle is a nonprofit dedicated to growing good stewards of the planet by providing education, programs and experiences for youth and adults.