Pine River discussion group to continue focus on soil health

Local idea exchange group will meet Feb. 21

Contributed / Happy Dancing Turtle
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 19, 2023 01:57 PM

PINE RIVER — The Change Exchange, hosted by Happy Dancing Turtle in Pine River, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, online via Zoom to talk about soil health as it relates to garden and agricultural use.

Soil holds much more than the key to grow healthy food. Soil can also have a significant effect on mitigating climate change.

And soil is much more than the ground we walk on. Its health plays a significant role in forestry and agriculture.

Change Exchange is a monthly online discussion group via Zoom that focuses on complex topics around sustainability, examining problems as well as solutions.

Participants are invited to read, watch or listen to suggested resources and then come together for a lively discussion. Participants have the option of taking in a little or a lot of this background information or may just come willing to exchange ideas on the problems and solutions.

Resources and registration for the meeting are available at happydancingturtle.org/classes.

With headquarters in Pine River,, and a hub in the Driftless region, Happy Dancing Turtle is a nonprofit dedicated to growing good stewards of the planet by providing education, programs and experiences for youth and adults that inspire wonder and empower change.

