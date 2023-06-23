Pine River cracking down on long-term camping at city park

PINE RIVER — Pine River continues to tussle with the idea of long-term camping in Forbes Park on the east side of the river.

The city has made attempts in the past to ensure that nobody decides to use the campground as a summer residence. A 14-day maximum stay was imposed, and fees to stay at the campground were applied and enforced by local police.

At the city council's Tuesday, June 13, regular meeting, Police Chief Paul Sand proposed a change to the 14-day maximum stay to cut down on people who were leaving after 14 days only to return later for another 14 days.

Sand proposed the city set a 14-day annual limit, with the ability to consult with the city for more days on a case-by-case basis. Sand also proposed increasing daily camping fees to $20 for general spaces and $30 for those with electrical hook-ups. The campground also comes with prestocked firewood.

Sand said other state campgrounds impose a 14-day cumulative limit.

Public Works Director Mike Hansen said he approved of the proposed fee changes and he'd like to convert all of the camping spots to electric, possibly this year, as he had budgeted funds for that purpose.

City Clerk Terri Dabill asked if the proposed fee increases were enough for Hansen's plans, or if the council would later be increasing the fee once the spots were done. Hansen said the proposed increase is enough.

Hansen said he and his department have additional plans for the park, including a possible spot for campers to better access the river on the same side, so they can land boats.

The council unaimously approved the 14-day cumulative limit and the fee increases.

At the start of the discussion, only Mayor Tamara Hansen and council member Troy Gregory were present, meaning the council was limited to discussion only. However, council member Patty Melby arrived during the discussion and the council had a quorum, allowing them to vote and avoid a special meeting.

Council members Tony DeSanto and Brent Norman were absent.

In other business June 13, the council:

Learned the next steps have begun in the project to complete a water treatment plant since the conclusion of the legislative session. The city will seek bids into July.

steps have begun in the project to complete a water treatment plant since the conclusion of the legislative session. The city will seek bids into July. Learned the city has 20 properties that will be in violation of the city's new nuisance and blight ordinance. One property is already working to comply; others have expressed interest in receiving help from the city to clean up. Sand will speak to all those identified.

has 20 properties that will be in violation of the city's new nuisance and blight ordinance. One property is already working to comply; others have expressed interest in receiving help from the city to clean up. Sand will speak to all those identified. Approved a beer garden and special event license for this week's Cass County Fair at the Pine River fairgrounds.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.