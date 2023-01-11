Pine River couple have first 2023 baby in Cuyuna Regional Medical Center
Baby is youngest of three siblings.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Brooke Mower and Brad Huesmann welcomed daughter Millie June Huesmann into their family at 3;19 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, making her Cuyuna Regional Medical Center's first baby of 2023. She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was 18.5 inches long. She is the youngest sibling of three with Bryson, age 2 and Ellie, age 1.
Jan. 21 event features family fun outdoor activities.
Webinar explores the concept of an earth centered world view.
One is first baby of the year at Lakewood Health System in Staples; another is first of year at Crosby hospital
Nisswa 100 snowmobile race and Back to Hack events slated weekend of Jan. 14-15
Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus Schools' MCA scores drop post-pandemic; Nisswa School scores improve
Schools across Minnesota saw students struggle on standardized tests after e-learning during the COVID-19 pandemic
Grants distributed to organizations focused on water quality.
Area students recognized for achievements
A banquet will be held after the 8-week tournament.