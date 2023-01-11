Pine River couple have first 2023 baby in Cuyuna Regional Medical Center

Brooke Mower and Brad Huesmann welcomed daughter Millie June Huesmann into their family at 3;19 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, making her Cuyuna Regional Medical Center's first baby of 2023. She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was 18.5 inches long. She is the youngest sibling of three with Bryson, age 2 and Ellie, age 1.

