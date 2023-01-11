99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Pine River couple have first 2023 baby in Cuyuna Regional Medical Center

Baby is youngest of three siblings.

Millie June Huesmann of Pine River was Cuyuna Regional Medical Center's first baby of 2023 on Sunday, Jan. 1.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 11, 2023 11:01 AM
Brooke Mower and Brad Huesmann welcomed daughter Millie June Huesmann into their family at 3;19 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, making her Cuyuna Regional Medical Center's first baby of 2023. She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was 18.5 inches long. She is the youngest sibling of three with Bryson, age 2 and Ellie, age 1.

Brooke Mower and Brad Huesmann welcome Millie June Huesmann, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center's first baby of 2023.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
