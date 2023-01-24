STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Pine River City Council prepares for new year with appointments

Barclay Township will pay more for contract for police services

Pine-River-water-tower.jpg
Close-up of the newer Pine River city water tower.
Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
January 24, 2023 05:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PINE RIVER — The Pine River City Council made official appointments and approvals for 2023 during its Jan. 10 regular and reorganization meeting.

Most appointments remained the same from 2022 into 2023. Pine River State Bank, U.S. Bank, First National Bank and Lakes State Bank remain the city's official depositories.

The council did agree to close one account at U.S. Bank and transfer the funds to Pine River State Bank.

Read more Pine River City Council news
Pine River City Council receives award
Local
City of Pine River receives award for dam project
New Norway Brook Dam improves fish passage on the Pine River
December 26, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Pine River city Council
Local
Pine River City Council mulls $5 per month water rate increase
Higher rate is required to qualify for assistance with new drinking water treatment facility
November 15, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Pine-River-water-tower.jpg
Local
Pine River mayor requests annexation of personal property
Annexation from Wilson Township includes five-year agreement on taxes
November 11, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Pine-River-water-tower.jpg
Local
Most Pine River residents are respectful of new park space
Rocks installed until area residents get used to new street design
October 25, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Pine-River-water-tower.jpg
Local
Pine River: Increase in costs increases levy
New bonds also contribute to city tax levy
September 26, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Pine-River-water-tower.jpg
Local
Aug. 18 closing date predicted on restaurant adjacent to the Pine River dam
Purchase was pending Pine River City Council's approval of a liquor license.
August 18, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Pine-River-water-tower.jpg
Local
Pine River is possibly in line for a new business; city council sets public hearing date
Sale of former pharmacy building by the dam depends on acquiring a liquor license
July 25, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Pine-River-water-tower.jpg
Local
Pine River residents may be waiting on sewer bills
City clerk receives questions after resignation leaves sewer district catching up.
June 23, 2022 05:01 AM

The council renewed an agreement with the Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch to be the city's official newspapers for legal advertising.

The council renewed agreements with Charter Communications and TDS for cable services in the city, and approved Bolton & Menk for engineering services, Schlenner Wenner & Company for auditor services and Brad Person, of Breen and Person LTD, as attorney.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also approved were the annual committee appointments with few notable changes. Membership of the Pine River Fire Department and the library board changed slightly.

The city's contract to provide protective services to Barclay Township was approved. Barclay Township's board submitted a new contract with a proposed $300 increase to the contract fee, increasing from $6,400 per year to $6,700 per year for police services.

Barclay Township has regularly proposed increases in the past alongside increased cost of living.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSPINE RIVERPINE RIVER CITY COUNCILPINE RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Travis Grimler began work at the Echo Journal Jan. 2 of 2013 while the publication was still split in two as the Pine River Journal and Lake Country Echo. He is a full time reporter/photographer/videographer for the paper and operates primarily out of the northern stretch of the coverage area (Hackensack to Jenkins).
What To Read Next
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
‘Hibernation Celebration’ set Feb. 9 at Pequot Lakes Early Childhood Family Center
Those interested should RSVP by Monday, Feb 6
January 24, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Area students named to dean's list at UW-River Falls
Students receive distinction for academic achievements
January 23, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
0226pequot-historical-society.jpg
Local
'And the class of '57 had its dreams ...'
The human fascination with history
January 23, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Karen Bye
pequot-lakes-community-ed-logo.jpg
Local
Educational classes on yoga and Microsoft Excel slated in Pequot Lakes
These Community Education classes have already begun
January 23, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal