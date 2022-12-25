Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Pine River Christmas for Kids helps over 70 families and 200 children

While need has increased, volunteers note incredible generosity filled their needs

Christmas for Kids.jpg
National Honor Society students from Pine River-Backus High School helped pack Christmas for Kids bags for over 200 children ahead of Christmas in 2022.
Contributed
Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
December 25, 2022 05:01 AM
PINE RIVER — Pine River's Christmas for Kids program marks over 20 years in operation and, this year, over 200 children served with Christmas cheer.

The Pine River branch of the program was founded by the Smith family, the same family once responsible for the free community Thanksgiving dinner.

It has since been taken over by the Pine River-Backus Family Center, where LuAnn Gravelle, office manager and food shelf coordinator, said donors again made the program a success.

"As for donations, we have been very blessed once again this year with people in our community and surrounding areas supporting us," Gravelle said. "That's just so wonderful. We served over 70 families this year and over 200 children. It's increased from last year.

"With the help of all the donors we have we were able to really provide a nice Christmas for people and get a good start so they can hopefully fill the gaps," she said.

Gravelle said it was immediately obvious that need was greater this year than last year. There was an increase in applications. Locals worked to help raise the funds needed.

"We had some local businesses that did some great employee challenges and brought gifts and toys to share," Gravelle said. "That was really fun. They've done that a couple of years, or at least since I've been here."

Younger volunteers got involved as Pine River-Backus High School National Honors Society students pitched in to help. They helped Gravelle load up the bags of gifts.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.

Travis Grimler began work at the Echo Journal Jan. 2 of 2013 while the publication was still split in two as the Pine River Journal and Lake Country Echo. He is a full time reporter/photographer/videographer for the paper and operates primarily out of the northern stretch of the coverage area (Hackensack to Jenkins).
