Pine River Chamber of Commerce begins executive director search

Feb. 2 meeting will update members and residents on the search, as well as other plans for the coming year

0122pine-river-chamber-website.jpg
Pine River Chamber building.
Photo from http://www.pinerivermn.com
Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
January 27, 2023 06:57 AM
PINE RIVER — The Pine River Chamber of Commerce seeks applicants for a recently vacated executive director position.

The chamber board would like to receive all applications before Feb. 10 to allow for hiring in time for spring operation of the Information Center as well as planning for spring and summer activities in Pine River.

"We are currently seeking a new executive director," said Jay Cline, chamber board president. "Information will be on our website. We are excited to discuss the upcoming year with events, including Pine River Dam Days, 150th celebration, Arts Off 84 and more."

The board will host a town hall meeting from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, during the time reserved for a February Business After Hours at the Information Center. Appetizers and refreshments will be served.

The meeting will include updates on the director search to keep chamber members updated and feedback and applicant suggestions. It will also provide additional information.

"The purpose of the meeting is going to be to review the past accomplishments of the chamber, the present conditions of where we're at and looking to the future including the 150th celebration in July," said Cline.

Former director Michaela Reed served a brief period, starting Sept. 14, 2021, but during that time she helped usher in quite a few changes for the office. Reed helped make large steps toward updating technology at the office and organizing a new community conference center.

"We are proud of our community conference center that is up and running," Cline said. "We funded that with the assistance of Cass County and the American Rescue Plan Act Grant. The bathrooms have been updated and she helped automate the office with security systems."

During the search for a new director, the office will have modified hours posted on the doors. The chamber will also accept new volunteers during the search and into the summer to help staff the office.

Current hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, though a volunteer may have recently become available for Thursdays. Hours and days may change as volunteer availability changes.

Volunteers may request a reimbursement per shift of $30 in certificates redeemable at businesses throughout Pine River.

"We have volunteer opportunities available, with flexible hours," Cline said. "If you're interested in volunteering, contact the chamber. Duties will include answering the phone, visiting people coming through and staffing the office in general."

More information is available at pinerivermn.com.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.

