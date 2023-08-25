Pine River business receives $10,000 revitalization grant

LITTLE FALLS — Yet another Pine River business received a Minnesota Main Street Revitalization Program grant from the Initiative Foundation.

Black Sheep Design & Gift on Barclay Avenue received $10,000 for building updates. Total project cost is $33,405.

Black Sheep joins six other businesses on Barclay Avenue in Pine River that already received funding through this program: Green Goose Properties, LLC; GuidePoint Pharmacy; Associates in Eyecare; Bonham Construction and Maintenance Services; Britton Properties, LLC; and LOML Properties, LLC.

Read more local area news





This is one of seven hometown projects that will bring more than $1 million in main street improvements to Brainerd, Cold Spring, Little Falls, Pine River and St. Cloud that were approved by the Initiative Foundation as part of the Minnesota Main Street Revitalization program .

Since the start of the project, the Initiative Foundation has approved nearly 70 additional projects with investments totaling more than $20.3 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

The funding is supported by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, which allocated $4.5 million to the Initiative Foundation for central Minnesota economic development opportunities.

The Minnesota Main Street Revitalization Program provides 30% matching grants and guaranteed loans for economic and redevelopment needs that have arisen since the March 2020 onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses must secure the remaining 70% of funding.

"In all six of the chosen communities, we've seen that these public funds have spurred investment, not only by the grantees, but by neighboring businesses as well," Don Hickman, Initiative Foundation vice president for community and workforce development, said in a news release. "The cities are experiencing increased vitality in their downtowns and a strengthened tax base."

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

The six participating communities were able to meet the deadline for the program to identify corridors that experienced COVID-19 impacts. Funding can be used for demolition and site preparation, engineering and design, repair, renovation and construction.

All projects must be completed within a 36-month window that will close in July 2025.

The most recent projects to receive funding have a total investment of $164,593.