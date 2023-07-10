Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Pine River blood drive brings in 24 volunteers

250 donors are needed daily across the region

vitalant-logo.jpg
Vitalant logo
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

PINE RIVER — The Pine River community hosted a blood drive with Vitalant on June14 at Lifehouse Coffee, which helped collect a total of 27 units of blood products for patients in need.

A total of 24 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 21 individuals were able to successfully donate. There was one person who volunteered for the first time.

Cindy Miller coordinated the drive; the Pine River Lions sponsored the blood drive.

Donors can make an appointment to give blood at donors.vitalant.org or by calling 877-25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn reward points.

The next Pine River blood drive is planned Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments, while the blood draw typically taking less than 10 minutes.

Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Health History Questionnaire the day they donate on www.vitalant.org /health.

Blood is only useable for 42 days, so a constant supply is always needed, no matter the season. Each day in this region to keep up with patient needs — including preemies, surgery patients, accident victims and those battling cancer — 250 volunteer blood donors are needed daily.

