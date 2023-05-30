Pine River-Backus valedictorians celebrate the end of the beginning

Parents, faculty, guests and fellow graduates,

In the words of Sir Winston Churchill, “This is not the end. This is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.” These are not only Churchill’s words, but the words of the 2023 class motto.

... It is our tremendous honor as this year’s valedictorians to be standing before you this evening. Today marks the end of one chapter in our lives and the beginning of a new one, full of exciting opportunities and challenges. Although this newness feels unfamiliar now, we won’t be alone. We never really have been.

For this reason, we would like to voice a collective gratitude to the people that have always been there for us. To the parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and siblings of our lives, thank you for your unwavering support and encouragement. You have been our rock through the ups and downs, and we could not have made it without you. Your love and guidance have been invaluable, and we are forever grateful.

We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to our faculty members, who have worked tirelessly to help us achieve our goals. You have challenged us to pursue our passions boldly and confidently, and your dedication to our success is inspirational. Thank you for leading us with selflessness, for teaching us with humility and grace. You demonstrate the goodness in this world and foster more of the same.

As we prepare to embark on the next phase of our lives, we want to remind our fellow graduates that this is not the end. It is just the beginning. We have the power to shape our futures, and we should never lose sight of that. The world is full of opportunities and challenges, and we must be willing to embrace them with open arms.

As we move forward, we challenge each of you to stay true to yourselves and your passions. Pursue your dreams relentlessly, and never let anyone tell you that you can't achieve what you set out to do. Remember that failure is not the opposite of success; it is a part of the journey. Embrace it, learn from it and keep moving forward.

Failure is a part of trying. “To get something you never had, you have to do something you never did." We all may be having some uncertainties and questions flying through our minds, like: Where will I be in 10 years? What is my life going to look like? How will I adjust to life after high school? How am I going to get a job?

While you in the audience are wondering … when will he stop talking? And how is this guy co-valedictorian with these two.

These are questions that we do not have the answers for. Our message to the class of 2023 is: Do not be afraid to fail. To quote Rocky, a man who has experienced much failure: “Life isn’t about how hard you can hit, but how much you can get hit and still keep moving forward."

Do not let the fear of failing keep you from experiencing life.

The “real” world we fear is already our home, so why are we cautious now? We’ve never had a wish-and-it-will-be-granted mentality before. We’ve worked for it all: sacrificed sleep and hobbies, missed opportunities and occasions, and belittled our efforts saying it was easy when it wasn’t.

We worked for every achievement that got us here, and we will work for each future accomplishment as well. It’s the imagined failures that hinder us, trapping us in a realm of chaos and loneliness, telling us tales of others who make life look just a little less arduous.

Peer beyond these shadows and be courageous. Do not doubt yourself, but be patient. You have more than enough ability, talent and passion to make it wherever it is that you wish to go.

We have worked hard, and we deserve to celebrate our achievements. Let us go forth from here with confidence, determination and a deep sense of purpose. May we all make our mark on the world and leave it a better place than we found it, but not forget where our roots are planted.

Class of 2023, our dreams can come true.

Hannach Barchus, Emily Holtti and Rian Struss are valedictorians for the Pine River-Backus Class of 2023.