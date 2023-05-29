Pine River-Backus Tigers put in sweat equity

PINE RIVER — Pine River-Backus High School students returned to the streets of Pine River for their annual Tiger Pride Service Day on Friday, May 19.

Leah Crannell and Eli Turner use wooden skewers to clean moss and growth from the writing on headstones at the Pine Ridge Cemetery in Pine River during the May 19, 2023 Tiger Pride Service Day. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

Students in grades 9-12 cleaned up ditches, scrubbed cemetery headstones, raked lawns, set up outdoor furniture and more.

For years, students have provided help to area residents, businesses and organizations in Pine River, Backus and surrounding communities.

Katelyn Denton and Paige Strong use special cleaning solutions to clean headstones at the annual May 19, 2023 Tiger Pride Service Day in Pine River's Pine Ridge Cemetery. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

