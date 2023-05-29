Pine River-Backus Tigers put in sweat equity
High school students help clean up their communities during annual Tiger Pride Service Day
PINE RIVER — Pine River-Backus High School students returned to the streets of Pine River for their annual Tiger Pride Service Day on Friday, May 19.
Students in grades 9-12 cleaned up ditches, scrubbed cemetery headstones, raked lawns, set up outdoor furniture and more.
For years, students have provided help to area residents, businesses and organizations in Pine River, Backus and surrounding communities.
Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.
