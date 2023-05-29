99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Pine River-Backus Tigers put in sweat equity

High school students help clean up their communities during annual Tiger Pride Service Day

Tiger Pride Service Day (1).JPG
Matthew Dickey, Sam Turner and Noah Fuhrer help move mulch at the Pine River Community Garden behind Pine River-Backus High School on May 19, 2023 during Tiger Pride Service Day.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Today at 5:57 AM

PINE RIVER — Pine River-Backus High School students returned to the streets of Pine River for their annual Tiger Pride Service Day on Friday, May 19.

Tiger Pride Service Day (3).JPG
Leah Crannell and Eli Turner use wooden skewers to clean moss and growth from the writing on headstones at the Pine Ridge Cemetery in Pine River during the May 19, 2023 Tiger Pride Service Day.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

Students in grades 9-12 cleaned up ditches, scrubbed cemetery headstones, raked lawns, set up outdoor furniture and more.

For years, students have provided help to area residents, businesses and organizations in Pine River, Backus and surrounding communities.

Tiger Pride Service Day (2).JPG
Katelyn Denton and Paige Strong use special cleaning solutions to clean headstones at the annual May 19, 2023 Tiger Pride Service Day in Pine River's Pine Ridge Cemetery.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.

Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Travis Grimler began work at the Echo Journal Jan. 2 of 2013 while the publication was still split in two as the Pine River Journal and Lake Country Echo. He is a full time reporter/photographer/videographer for the paper and operates primarily out of the northern stretch of the coverage area (Hackensack to Jenkins).
